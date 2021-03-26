or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 0
News

The New VW Amarok Is Going To Be Really Swole For Some Reason

VW's latest design sketch for the Amarok suggests the Ford Ranger relative will have some particularly aggressive style

Remind me later
The New VW Amarok Is Going To Be Really Swole For Some Reason - News

This time last year, VW revealed a fantastically overblown teaser sketch for the next VW Amarok (below). This week, the manufacturer’s commercial arm is back with another drawing of the pick-up (above), and it’s only marginally less aggressive.

It no longer wears tyres that look like they’re stolen from a big earthmover, while the side intakes of the original have also been toned down. It’s still as subtle as a slap in the face, though. The front end design is similar, on the whole, albeit with that X-shaped middle portion now broken up with a chunky black bumper.

The New VW Amarok Is Going To Be Really Swole For Some Reason - News

Images like these tend to be quite stylised, but from what we’ve seen so far, there’s a clear intent to make the new Amarok look a lot angrier than the old one. Under the skin, though, it’ll be a bastion of fiscal sensibility.

As part of VW’s ‘strategic alliance’ with Ford, the Amarok will be jointly developed with the next Ford Ranger. We’re already pretty sure there’s going to be a turbo V6-powered ‘Raptor’ version of the latter, so VW may well be planning an ‘Amarok R’ with the same powerplant.

Speaking about the Amarok range as a whole, VW Commercial Vehicles Chairman of the Management Board Carsten Intra said, “This will not only be a great pick-up truck. This will also be a real Volkswagen with a clear signature in technology and design.”

Last year meanwhile, VW boss Herbert Diess described the Amarok as one of the “first fruits” of its collaboration with Ford. The arrangement will go beyond commercial vehicles, with news emerging a few weeks ago of a VW/Ford-developed small electric car going into production by 2023.

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News This Armoured Ferrari 458 Speciale Can Stop .44 Magnum Rounds, Only Weighs 30kg More News Tesla’s New Touchscreen Gear Selector Is A Bafflingly Stupid Idea News A Crate Version Of The Ford Mustang GT500's 'Predator' V8 Is On The Way News The 650bhp Bentley Continental GT Speed Will Do 208mph News Lamborghini Working On Open-Cockpit Hypercar, Because Apparently We Need More Of Those News The 201bhp Hyundai i20 N Has Arrived To Shake Up The Hot Hatch World News The Audi E-Tron GT Is Here And The RS Version Makes 637bhp News Naran Automotive Naran Debuts As 1000bhp, M8-Based Front-Engined Hypercar

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or