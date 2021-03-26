The New VW Amarok Is Going To Be Really Swole For Some Reason

VW's latest design sketch for the Amarok suggests the Ford Ranger relative will have some particularly aggressive style

This time last year, VW revealed a fantastically overblown teaser sketch for the next VW Amarok (below). This week, the manufacturer’s commercial arm is back with another drawing of the pick-up (above), and it’s only marginally less aggressive. It no longer wears tyres that look like they’re stolen from a big earthmover, while the side intakes of the original have also been toned down. It’s still as subtle as a slap in the face, though. The front end design is similar, on the whole, albeit with that X-shaped middle portion now broken up with a chunky black bumper.

Images like these tend to be quite stylised, but from what we’ve seen so far, there’s a clear intent to make the new Amarok look a lot angrier than the old one. Under the skin, though, it’ll be a bastion of fiscal sensibility. As part of VW’s ‘strategic alliance’ with Ford, the Amarok will be jointly developed with the next Ford Ranger. We’re already pretty sure there’s going to be a turbo V6-powered ‘Raptor’ version of the latter, so VW may well be planning an ‘Amarok R’ with the same powerplant.