The New Porsche 911 Turbo S Will Do 0-62mph In 2.7 Seconds

Porsche has revealed the most powerful version of the 992 we've yet seen, pumping out 641bhp from a 3.8-litre flat-six

The ethos of the 911 Turbo used to be simple. It was, well, the one with a turbo. Or later on in its life, a pair of them. The advent of the turbocharged 911 Carrera in 2016 hasn’t sullied the Turbo’s badges identity, however - it’s remained the Porsche you go for if you want rabid all-weather pace and wide-arched attitude. And so it goes with the 992 Turbo. Yes, the Carrera S may be more powerful than ever with 444bhp on tap, but the Turbo S has been given a 69bhp uplift compared to the old one. Hello 641bhp, 590lb ft of torque and a firmly established place at the top of the 911 pecking order.

0-62mph has dropped by two tenths to 2.7 seconds, while a whole second has been shed from the 0-120mph time - this now takes just 8.9 seconds. The top speed is unchanged at 205mph. Remember, these are only the factory figures, for which Porsche tends to be a tad conservative. The power comes from a new 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six derived from the Carrera’s 3.0-litre unit. The variable vane turbochargers are larger than before, and the charge-air cooling system is new.

The flat-six powers all four wheels via an eight-speed ‘PDK’ dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and while it’s a predominantly rear-led system, it can lob 369lb ft of the Turbo’s torque output at the front axle if necessary. ‘PASM’ Adaptive dampers are fitted as standard, as are carbon-ceramic brakes and Porsche’s rear-wheel steering system. Mirroring the 992 Carrera range, the Turbo has been given staggered wheel diameters - 20 inches at the front, and 21 at the rear. The front tyres are 255mm wide, while the rears measure a whopping 315mm across. No brand or model names have been mentioned by Porsche, but the car in the reveal images looks to be wearing Pirelli P Zeroes.

Porsche has gone to town on the 911 Turbo’s aero features - the S is outfitted with electronically-controlled cooling air flaps at the front end, a pneumatically-extending front splitter and a fixed rear wing with more surface area. All told the Turbo S is good for 15 per cent more downforce than its predecessor. A 992 Turbo S with a ducktail spoiler has been spotted undergoing testing numerous times, so expect something along those lines to be added to the options list eventually. Inside, it’s much like the 992 Carrera, with retro-style toggle switches, a physical rev counter flanked by displays, and a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen all featuring. The only differentiator is a bunch of Turbo S logos.