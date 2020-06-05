The New Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will Be A 5.0 Budget GT350

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Although we were already pretty sure it was happening, Ford last week confirmed its all-new Mustang Mach 1. A few days on, we have a fresh batch of spy shots for the car, showing a much angrier front end than the test mule in Ford’s shots, sporting a seriously low-hanging front splitter. Approach those speed bumps with care. ‘Ford Icons’ boss Dave Pericak has promised the car would be “the most track-capable 5.0-litre Mustang ever,” and although we don’t have many firms details on how the Mach 1 will do that, Ford has said it’ll get “unique Mach 1 handling suspension” and bigger Brembo front brakes.

Although it’ll sit below the 350 in the Mustang hierarchy, it won’t be a poor relation to its big brother - the presence of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slicks proves Ford isn’t mucking about here. It’ll miss out on its big brother’s 526bhp flat-plane ‘Voodoo’ V8, of course, but we suspect the power gap will be narrowed via the use of the Bullitt-spec version of the 5.0-litre Coyote, which is good for 473bhp.

The GT350’s 5.2-litre V8 and the GT500’s fantastically-named ‘Predator’ eight-cylinder unit of the same size can’t be brought to Europe due to emissions rules, but the Coyote? That’s homologated and good to go. While the Mach 1 could technically come to Europe, however, it seems there are no plans to bring it here at present. Let’s hope Ford changes its mind.