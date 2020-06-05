or register
The New Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will Be A 5.0 Budget GT350

A few days on from Ford confirming the car's existence, the Mach 1 has again been spotted undergoing testing

Although we were already pretty sure it was happening, Ford last week confirmed its all-new Mustang Mach 1. A few days on, we have a fresh batch of spy shots for the car, showing a much angrier front end than the test mule in Ford’s shots, sporting a seriously low-hanging front splitter. Approach those speed bumps with care.

‘Ford Icons’ boss Dave Pericak has promised the car would be “the most track-capable 5.0-litre Mustang ever,” and although we don’t have many firms details on how the Mach 1 will do that, Ford has said it’ll get “unique Mach 1 handling suspension” and bigger Brembo front brakes.

Although it’ll sit below the 350 in the Mustang hierarchy, it won’t be a poor relation to its big brother - the presence of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slicks proves Ford isn’t mucking about here. It’ll miss out on its big brother’s 526bhp flat-plane ‘Voodoo’ V8, of course, but we suspect the power gap will be narrowed via the use of the Bullitt-spec version of the 5.0-litre Coyote, which is good for 473bhp.

The GT350’s 5.2-litre V8 and the GT500’s fantastically-named ‘Predator’ eight-cylinder unit of the same size can’t be brought to Europe due to emissions rules, but the Coyote? That’s homologated and good to go. While the Mach 1 could technically come to Europe, however, it seems there are no plans to bring it here at present. Let’s hope Ford changes its mind.

By the looks of it, the Mach 1 won’t have to compete with either the GT350 or the Mustang, with both notably absent from the recently leaked document which first confirmed the new Mach 1’s existence. This might give credence to the theory that the Mach 1 will merely be a very lightly diluted GT350 with the 5.2 swapped for a 5.0. From the latest spy shots, the aero profile for the newest member of the sixth-gen ‘Stang family certainly doesn’t look all that different to the GT350’s.

However it shapes up, it’ll be a welcome return for a name we haven’t seen on the Pony Car for 16 years. And also a surefire way to placate any Mustang fans wounded by the ‘Mach’ name being adopted for an electric SUV

