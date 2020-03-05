The New Batmobile Is Actually A Car, Looks Like A Life-Size Hot Wheels

The Batmobile has been many things over the years, from the tank-like creations of the Snyder and Nolan era Dark Knights to that embarrassing rocket-powered phallus in Batman Forever. Very rarely, however, has it been an actual car - the closest it’s come on screen is probably the Lincoln Futura-based Batmobile of the original 1960s TV series.

That’s all set to change, however. The Caped Crusader’s latest outing - The Batman - will feature a vehicle that looks like the product of a weird Max Max/Fast and Furious crossover. The photos shared on Twitter by director Matt Reeves show a Hot Wheels-esque muscle car (maybe a hacked up Plymouth Barracuda) with a giant (possibly V10), exposed mid-mounted engine.

There’s often a high level of fakery to movie cars like this, so the big V engine sitting pretty in that open bay may just be a prop (note the lack of intake manifold), with something smaller mounted up front providing propulsion. But who cares - it’s certainly a distinctive look.