The New Batmobile Is Actually A Car, Looks Like A Life-Size Hot Wheels
The Batman director Matt Reeves has Tweeted some images of the Dark Knight's new whip, and it's very different to any Batmobile we've seen before
The Batmobile has been many things over the years, from the tank-like creations of the Snyder and Nolan era Dark Knights to that embarrassing rocket-powered phallus in Batman Forever. Very rarely, however, has it been an actual car - the closest it’s come on screen is probably the Lincoln Futura-based Batmobile of the original 1960s TV series.
That’s all set to change, however. The Caped Crusader’s latest outing - The Batman - will feature a vehicle that looks like the product of a weird Max Max/Fast and Furious crossover. The photos shared on Twitter by director Matt Reeves show a Hot Wheels-esque muscle car (maybe a hacked up Plymouth Barracuda) with a giant (possibly V10), exposed mid-mounted engine.
There’s often a high level of fakery to movie cars like this, so the big V engine sitting pretty in that open bay may just be a prop (note the lack of intake manifold), with something smaller mounted up front providing propulsion. But who cares - it’s certainly a distinctive look.
The different take on the Batmobile doesn’t come as a massive surprise - The Batman is expected to be a darker, edgier take on the character with an almost film noir feel. To go with the shift in direction, there’s also a new actor portraying Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego, with Robert Pattinson replacing Ben Afleck.
Filming started in January 2020, ahead of a release date on 25 June 2021.
What do you think of Batman’s new wheels?
6 comments