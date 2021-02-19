or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 6 hours ago 0
News

The Morgan Plus 8 GTR Will Be A Motorsport-Inspired V8 Thug

Morgan is reviving the Plus 8 for a "gloves off’ special edition," of which only nine will be built

Remind me later
Morgan - The Morgan Plus 8 GTR Will Be A Motorsport-Inspired V8 Thug - News

“Raw, visceral, loud, and low,” Morgan‘s latest press release opens. Blimey. The Malvern Hills-based company is talking about the Plus 8 GTR, a brief but glorious comeback for its V8 sports car that went out of production in 2018.

Morgan recently re-acquired some unused Plus 8 rolling chassis, which became available after a third party cancelled a project involving the part-built cars. The plan is to complete them with upgraded components in a “‘gloves off’ special edition”.

The primary source of inspiration will be the Plus 8 GT racing cars Morgan ran in the 1990s. As such, there’ll be various references like five-spoke centre-locking wheels, redesigned wheel arches and front wings, and a hard top roof.

The latter element will have a big vent at the rear to eject hot air from the cabin, while at the front, a new louvred bonnet will keep the BMW N62 V8 engine cool. There are also some new vents to help quell turbulent airflow.

Morgan - The Morgan Plus 8 GTR Will Be A Motorsport-Inspired V8 Thug - News

Production will start this summer at the Morgan Design and Engineering Centre, rather than the nearby historic Pickersleigh Road factory. Only nine of these will be built, but there will be follow-ups - the GTR will be “the first in a line of Morgan special projects set to commence this year.”
Speaking about the new project, Morgan design chief Jonathan Wells said:

“Reviving a V8-powered Morgan at the current time may not seem like the obvious choice for a manufacturer firmly focused on new platforms and powertrains. However, when the opportunity presented itself to recommission a number of rolling chassis and create an exciting special project such as Plus 8 GTR, we embraced it fully.

“This project has allowed Morgan’s design and engineering teams to revisit some of their favourite elements of past Morgan models, as well as experiment with some features that we hope will appear on future Morgan cars.”

More Morgan posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Mitsuoka Buddy Is A Toyota Rav4 Turned Into A Retro Slice Of Americana News BMW iX 'Mocks' E66 7-Series Is Baffling CES Advert News Lotus Has Built An All-New Mid-Engined Sports Car for 2021 News The Lamborghini SC20 Is A Windscreen-Less, One-Off Supercar News The Mercedes EQA Is The GLA's Electric Cousin News Here's Confirmation Of The Nissan 400Z's Manual Gearbox News A Ferrari F40 On Wet, English Roads Is Pure Supercar Love News The V6 Hybrid McLaren 570S Successor Has Been Spotted Wearing Its Own Body

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or