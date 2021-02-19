The Morgan Plus 8 GTR Will Be A Motorsport-Inspired V8 Thug

“Raw, visceral, loud, and low,” Morgan‘s latest press release opens. Blimey. The Malvern Hills-based company is talking about the Plus 8 GTR, a brief but glorious comeback for its V8 sports car that went out of production in 2018.

Morgan recently re-acquired some unused Plus 8 rolling chassis, which became available after a third party cancelled a project involving the part-built cars. The plan is to complete them with upgraded components in a “‘gloves off’ special edition”.

The primary source of inspiration will be the Plus 8 GT racing cars Morgan ran in the 1990s. As such, there’ll be various references like five-spoke centre-locking wheels, redesigned wheel arches and front wings, and a hard top roof.

The latter element will have a big vent at the rear to eject hot air from the cabin, while at the front, a new louvred bonnet will keep the BMW N62 V8 engine cool. There are also some new vents to help quell turbulent airflow.