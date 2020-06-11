The Mini John Cooper Works Is Getting A 'GP Pack'
JCW buyers can now get a small slice of the GP action, via the new GP Pack option
With a production cap of 3000 and only 575 of those coming to the UK, it’s likely a fair few people hankering after a Mini John Cooper Works GP missed out. However, to soothe the sorrows of any such individuals, the BMW-owned brand has announced the addition of a ‘GP Pack’ for the standard JCW.
Speccing it gives you the same livery as the proper GP, with a ‘Racing Grey’ body and ‘Melting Silver’ for the roof, spoiler and mirror caps. Going with that is a bonnet scoop, door handles and a fuel filler cap all finished in black.
The front and rear light clusters get piano black surrounding trim, along with darkened inner elements. The Mini logos front and rear are now black too.
In each arch you’ll find an 18-inch ‘John Cooper Works Cup Spoke’ alloy wheel, complete with GP badge centre caps. You can’t have them wrapped in the same Hankook Ventus TD semi-slick tyres that are available on the GP though, sadly.
Moving inside, there a GP-badged JCW sports seats clad in leather and Dinamica (a similar material to Alcantara), and a leather-trimmed steering wheel with a 3D-printed metal 12 o’clock marker. Go for the eight-speed automatic version of the JCW, and you get shift paddles made in the same way.
Mechanically, it’s all as-per the standard JCW. Not necessarily a bad thing, as it’s an entertaining car to drive straight out of the box.
The GP Pack will join the options menu next month. Pricing and UK availability are yet to be announced.
