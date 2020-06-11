The Mini John Cooper Works Is Getting A 'GP Pack'

JCW buyers can now get a small slice of the GP action, via the new GP Pack option

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

With a production cap of 3000 and only 575 of those coming to the UK, it’s likely a fair few people hankering after a Mini John Cooper Works GP missed out. However, to soothe the sorrows of any such individuals, the BMW-owned brand has announced the addition of a ‘GP Pack’ for the standard JCW. Speccing it gives you the same livery as the proper GP, with a ‘Racing Grey’ body and ‘Melting Silver’ for the roof, spoiler and mirror caps. Going with that is a bonnet scoop, door handles and a fuel filler cap all finished in black.

The front and rear light clusters get piano black surrounding trim, along with darkened inner elements. The Mini logos front and rear are now black too. In each arch you’ll find an 18-inch ‘John Cooper Works Cup Spoke’ alloy wheel, complete with GP badge centre caps. You can’t have them wrapped in the same Hankook Ventus TD semi-slick tyres that are available on the GP though, sadly.