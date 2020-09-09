or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 4 hours ago 1
News

The Mid-Engined, 613bhp Maserati MC20 Supercar Wants To Steal Ferrari Sales

Maserati has revealed its much-anticipated mid-engined slice of Italian exotica, which packs a powerful turbo V6

Remind me later
Maserati - The Mid-Engined, 613bhp Maserati MC20 Supercar Wants To Steal Ferrari Sales - News

It’s over six years since Maserati revealed its gorgeous Alfieri concept. A production version was supposedly greenlit, but as we waited patiently for such a thing to emerge…nada. In 2020, however, the Italian brand has finally pulled the trigger on an all-new sports car.

Dubbed the MC20, it’s mid-engined and looks very different to the clean-looking Alfieri. It’s a much more aggressive design, with a nose inspired by the Ferrari Enzo-derived MC12, prominent brake ducts behind the front wheels, and a chunky rear diffuser. The doors are of the dihedral variety, not only because that looks awesome, but also to help make ingress and egress easier.

Maserati - The Mid-Engined, 613bhp Maserati MC20 Supercar Wants To Steal Ferrari Sales - News

It may look fairly compact, but it’s not a small car - at 4669mm in length, it’s comfortably bigger than a McLaren 570S. It’s slightly heavier too at 1500kg (kerb), but thanks to the 613bhp and 538lb ft of torque developed by the mid-mounted ‘Nettuno’ 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, it’s quite a bit faster.

0-62mph takes just 2.9 seconds, 0-124mph takes 8.8, and the top speed is 202mph. The source of this performance is, Maserati would have you believe, all its own work, but some digging by Road & Track revealed there to be some pretty liberal borrowing from the Alfa Romeo V6 used in the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, plus Ferrari’s turbocharged V8. But who cares? It’s a new (ish) petrol engine in 2020 which develops its peak power at 7500rpm and caps out at 8000. Praise be to the dying gods of internal combustion.

Maserati - The Mid-Engined, 613bhp Maserati MC20 Supercar Wants To Steal Ferrari Sales - News

The cylinder head is certainly all-new, featuring two spark plugs per cylinder (much like Alfa Romeo used in the 1990s/2000s, and way back in its Grand Prix heydey) in a pre-chamber combustion system. This is F1-derived tech, which sees the initial bang in the pre-chamber igniting a leaning fuel/air mixture in the lower, main combustion chamber, making for a more efficient power stroke.

Once all that’s happened, power makes its way to the rear wheels exclusively via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Maserati - The Mid-Engined, 613bhp Maserati MC20 Supercar Wants To Steal Ferrari Sales - News

The suspension uses the ideal double wishbone arrangement front and rear, with the braking taking care of by 380mm front discs and six-piston calipers at the front, with 350mm rotors and four-piston calipers bringing up the rear. If you’d prefer, larger carbon ceramic brakes are on the options menu.

Inside, you’ll find - of course - a digital instrument cluster, flanked by an additional 10-inch screen used for infotainment. Our favourite bit of the cabin? That’d be the giant carbon fibre paddle shifters. There’s a reasonable amount of luggage space for a car like this, with 50 litres available in the frunk, and a further 100 at the rear.

Maserati - The Mid-Engined, 613bhp Maserati MC20 Supercar Wants To Steal Ferrari Sales - News

This internal combustion-engined coupe is just the start - Maserati has already said that the MC20 is designed to be turned into a convertible and a fully-electric sports car. If you’d rather have the one with the shouty V6, though, it’s yours for £187,230.

More Maserati posts

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The New 621bhp Porsche Panamera Turbo S Does 0-62mph In 3.1sec News Terrifying Video Proves Why Hoverbikes Are A Whole Heap Of 'Nope' News The Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 Bare Naked Carbon Edition Is For Lovers Of The Weave News An Updated VW Arteon With A Light-Up Grille Is Coming, Joined By A Wagon Version News Where To Find The Car Throttle Podcast News Final 991 911 Raises $1 Million For Covid-19 Relief As Porsche Matches Winning Bid News The New Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will Be A 5.0 Budget GT350 News A DCT-Equipped Hyundai Veloster N Is On The Way

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or