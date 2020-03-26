The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Has A Giant Wing And A Huge Face

The ultimate version of the AMG GT has been spotted undergoing testing both at the Nurburgring and in Northern Sweden

We have a double dose of AMG GT Black Series spy shots to bring you today, with Mercedes’ incoming track day king papped both in northern Sweden and at the Nurburgring. Our two main takeaways from the bumper batch of pictures? That’d be the big face and the giant rear wing.

The wing is far larger than what was fitted to both the AMG GT R Pro and this car’s predecessor - the SLS Black Series. It’s a two-step design and has an adjustable flap in the middle of the upper part, shown to be raised in the winter testing shots. The gigantified grille, meanwhile, is directly inspired by the AMG GT3 racer. Under the new mouth is a low-hanging splitter, and it’s flanked by what look to be huge brake cooling ducts. The heavily-sculpted, vented bonnet is also wildly different to anything we’ve seen from the AMG GT range thus far, but as for what’s under it, that’s a mystery.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has been spotted before, but the bodywork has evolved significantly since then

A more powerful iteration of the M178 dry-sumped twin-turbo V8 would have been our first guess, but the spy photographers behind these shots claim the prototypes emit a sound unlike any other 4.0-litre AMG. Could AMG be going for a flat-plane setup?

Whatever Afalterbach has cooked up, we’re expecting a power output to be a considerable improvement upon the 577bhp belted out by the GT R and GT R pro. A figure starting with a ‘6’ is all-but guaranteed.