The Mazda MX-5 R-Sport Is A Special Edition Miata With Fancy Rays Wheels
Mazda's succession of special edition MX-5s continues with the newly revealed R-Sport
Throughout its history, the MX-5’s history has spawned myriad special editions. The tradition is still very much alive, too - with the ND Miata having only just been turn into an Anniversary Edition to celebrate Mazda’s 100th birthday, there’s now this ‘R-Sport’.
It uses the 1.5-litre MX-5 Sport as a starting point, giving buyers a modestly-powered 129bhp inline-four petrol engine that drives - of course - the rear wheels. 0-62mph takes 8.3 seconds, and the top speed is 126mph.
The R-Sport’s exterior spec additions comprise Polymetal Grey metallic paint, piano black wing mirrors, a grey folding soft-top and some especially lovely gunmetal grey 16-inch Rays wheels.
Inside there are burgundy Nappa leather seats, and a reasonable standard equipment list including Apple Car Play and Android Auto smart phone connectivity, cruise control, heated seats and climate control.
Production will be limited to 150 units, with deliveries set to commence when social distancing restrictions are sufficiently eased. It’s yours for £27,700.
