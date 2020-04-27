The Mazda MX-5 R-Sport Is A Special Edition Miata With Fancy Rays Wheels

Throughout its history, the MX-5’s history has spawned myriad special editions. The tradition is still very much alive, too - with the ND Miata having only just been turn into an Anniversary Edition to celebrate Mazda’s 100th birthday , there’s now this ‘R-Sport’.

It uses the 1.5-litre MX-5 Sport as a starting point, giving buyers a modestly-powered 129bhp inline-four petrol engine that drives - of course - the rear wheels. 0-62mph takes 8.3 seconds, and the top speed is 126mph.

The R-Sport’s exterior spec additions comprise Polymetal Grey metallic paint, piano black wing mirrors, a grey folding soft-top and some especially lovely gunmetal grey 16-inch Rays wheels.