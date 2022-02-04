or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 10 hours ago
Tuning

The Manhart MH7 400D Is A Diesel 7-Series With Gold Bits And Serious Clout

Manhart's latest project involves taking a 740d, extracting a lot more power and torque, and adding gold stuff

Remind me later
The Manhart MH7 400D Is A Diesel 7-Series With Gold Bits And Serious Clout - Tuning

German tuner Manhart has come up with something that - despite its appearances - is quite sensible. This is the MH7 400D, so-called because it’s a BMW 7-series diesel packing 400bhp. Oh, and 583lb ft of torque.

Specifically, it’s based on a 740d - the more powerful 750d with its bonkers quad-turbo inline-six was discontinued a couple of years ago. The 400D exceeds that car’s power and torque figures while being a whole lot less complicated.

The Manhart MH7 400D Is A Diesel 7-Series With Gold Bits And Serious Clout - Tuning

The extra shove comes from an in-house ECU fiddle and a “Manhart Turbo Performance kit,” which includes an unspecified turbocharger upgrade. The eight-speed automatic gearbox has also been uprated, but again, Manhart hasn’t said exactly what has been done. The exhaust, meanwhile, has been left alone, although if you must, there are options available.

The Manhart MH7 400D Is A Diesel 7-Series With Gold Bits And Serious Clout - Tuning

The same goes for the brakes and the cabin - on this show car, they’ve been left alone. The stock air suspension is retained too, albeit with new coupling rods allowing for a ride height drop of 20-30mm.

See also: Manhart’s Golf GTI Has 286bhp, Big Wheels And A Starlight Headlining

To make the most of the new stance, the 400D gets Manhart Venturi wheels measuring a whopping 22 inches in diameter front and rear. These wear 265mm wide tyres at the front and 295mm fatties at the rear, and are pushed right to the edges of the arches using 15mm H&R spacers.

The Manhart MH7 400D Is A Diesel 7-Series With Gold Bits And Serious Clout - Tuning

Further helping this stand out from the average oil-burning 7er is a new front splitter and a boot spoiler, both made from carbon fibre. You probably didn’t spot those, though, as you were likely distracted by the usual Manhart festooning of gold stripes and lettering. Subtle the 400D is not.

There are reasons to omit the decal pack on the grounds of both taste and cost - it’ll set you back €1099. For both carbon bits, you’ll need to shell out a total of €5635, while the wheels are €4890. The air suspension tweaks are reasonably affordable at €499, while the under-bonnet stuff weighs in at €6999.

0 comments

Recommended Tuning Hearing The World's First V8-Swapped Tesla In Action Is Downright Bizarre Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning LS V8-Swapping A Subaru BRZ Is One Way To Solve The Torque Dip Tuning Here's An Update On The World's First V8-Swapped Tesla Tuning 582bhp AC Schnitzer G80 BMW M3 Arrives With 130kg Extra Downforce Tuning Widebody Honda E Proves We Need A Type R Tuning This AMG 6.2 V8-Engined Toyota Hilux Was Born Out Of Mercedes X-Class Disappointment Tuning Hell Hath No Fury Like This V10 Toyota GR Supra Topping 10,000rpm Tuning This Mean E30 BMW 3-Series Is Hiding A Supercharged 1UZ V8 Tuning This RWD, Toyota V8-Engined Subaru WRX STI Is Sacriligeous And We Don't Care

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or