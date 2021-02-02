The Manhart MH2 GTR Is A BMW M2 CS With 600bhp And Many Stickers

German tuner Manhart has turned the new M2 CS into a rolling showcase for various go-faster bits

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

When we drove the BMW M2 CS last year, we argued it didn’t do enough to differentiate itself from the considerably cheaper Competition model. The same can’t be said for this M2 CS, though. To create it, Manhart hurled what seems to be a whole catalogue of parts at an M2 CS. It’s best thought of as a rolling showcase for the German tuner’s M2 offerings, and there’s quite a lot to get through.

Let’s start with the obvious. There’s a sizeable Manhart ‘Racing’ carbon fibre rear wing, plus CF wings incorporating some fabulous-looking louvres that show off the weave. Complementing the new aero pieces is a vinyl wrap featuring the BMW M colours, plus additional decals. In each of the M2’s muscular wheel arches lives a 20-inch Manhart Concave One wheel finished in matte black and wrapped in a Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2. Under those rims, you’ll find the stock CS carbon-ceramic brakes, but Manhart does offer beefed-up stoppers.

The 3.0-litre ‘S55’ inline-six is treated to upgraded turbochargers, a CSF intercooler, aluminium charge pipes and a carbon fibre air intake setup. Thanks to the changes, the CS now develops 592bhp and 612lb ft, which is deployed via a beefed-up seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Improving the soundtrack is a full stainless steel exhaust system with controllable valves and natty carbon fibre tailpipe finishers.