The Lotus Evora GT410 Is A Softer, Cuddlier Sports Car

Lotus has made a more comfort-oriented version of the Evora GT410 Sport, which promises a smoother ride and less noise in the cabin

Normally when a ‘new’ Lotus emerges, we know what to expect. It’ll be an existing model that’s been kicking around for years, livened up with new dampers, stickier tyres and perhaps some fresh carbonfibre panels. This latest release from Hethel, however, is the exact opposite. It’s the Evora GT410, a car which is aimed at “providing owners with improved usability and a new level of driving comfort”. This is the softer, friendly Evora, which will no doubt still be sharper than most other sports cars out there.

The existing GT410 Sport remains on sale - which itself has been treated to some suspension fettling - giving Lotus a two-car Evora range. The GT410 non-Sport has a revised damper rate, giving it a smoother ride. It’s wearing less aggressive boots, with the Sport’s Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s switched for Pilot Sport 4 S rubber. In the cabin, there’s a much-needed infotainment upgrade. The GT410 gets a new system with Apple CarPlay a DAB radio - somehow, despite it being 2020, this is the first time the Evora’s had the latter feature.

You’ll be able to hear your tunes more clearly, as there’s more sound deadening than before. The door cards have been redesigned to incorporate armrests and storage bins, and the Sparco seats are new too. Rounding off the additions is a reversing camera. The power source remains a Toyota V6 - to which Lotus has affixed a supercharger. Power sits at 410bhp, and although Lotus hasn’t given a 0-60mph time, we see no reason for it to have changed from the GT410 Sport’s 3.9sec figure.