The Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian Is A 3696-Piece, 1:8 Scale Beast Of A Set

The Sian concept car has been reproduced as a Technic set, complete with a functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox

The Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 - to give it the full name no one will ever use - is a car most of us are unlikely to ever get anywhere near. Only 63 of the electrified V12 supercars will be made, with a price tag skirting around £3 million for each one.

Happily, there’s a more attainable alternative from Lego Technic. It’s quite a bit smaller, of course, but still a whopper in Lego terms - the completed model is 1:8 scale and measures in at 60cm long.

As you’d expect, a hell of a lot of parts go into it. 3696, to be precise, making it similarly complex to the Technic Bugatti Chiron. Having still not finished the 2573-piece Technic Land Rover Defender despite a nationwide lockdown order giving me an abundance of spare time, I can personally guarantee the model Sian will eat up many of your free hours.

Like many of the bigger Technic sets, the Sian has a high level of functionality. There are working scissor doors, a V12 with moving pistons, an all-wheel drive system, pushrod suspension and even a functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox.

The presentation is suitably fancy, too. You get a snazzy lime green box that looks like someone’s cut out a chunk of Sian, plus two coffee table books containing the instructions, pretty images and behind-the-scenes content. The finishing touch is a unique serial number for the car.

This level of complexity and fanciness comes at a cost - the set costs £349.99 in the UK, where it’s available to order now. In the US, meanwhile, you’ll have to stump up $379.99, and will need to wait until early July for delivery.

