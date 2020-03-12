The Latest Zenvo TSR-S Has Wheels You'd Be Terrified Of Kerbing

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Having revealed the mad 1177bhp TSR-S a couple of years ago, Danish supercar builder Zenvo has been keeping busy making the things at a slow but steady pace. It builds just five cars a year, priced at €1.45 million apiece. Without a shiny new product to plug this year, Zenvo is instead choosing to shout about its latest TSR-S commission - primarily because it has some especially spangly wheels.

The rims are described as being made from “full fragmented” carbon fibre. The manufacturing process involves hand cutting and layering pieces of carbon fibre, all of which is done at Zenvo’s HQ at Præstø on the Danish island of Zealand. Each finished wheel weighs about 15kg less than the alloy equivalent, Zenvo says. They are admittedly rather showy, but anyone spending nearly £2 million on a supercar from a more obscure brand is likely going to dig that kind of thing. Let’s just hope the buyer never has to parallel park their TSR-S.

Mechanically, nothing has changed. That means there’s a mid-mounted, flat-plane V8 displacing 5.8-litres and force-fed by two superchargers. Peak power comes in at 8500rpm, and if you hammer through the ratios of the seven-speed sequential gearbox fast enough, 124mph will arrive from rest in just 6.8 seconds. The car also has Zenvo’s party piece ‘Centripedal’ rear wing, which acts as both an air brake and a cornering stabiliser thanks to two rotational axes.