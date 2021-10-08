or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 6 hours ago 0
News

The Lancia Delta Is Coming Back As An Electric Vehicle

Lancia's CEO has pledged to revive the famed Delta name for a brand new EV which will likely share a platform with an Alfa Romeo

Remind me later
Image via RM Sotheby's
Image via RM Sotheby's

Delta. It’s one of Lancia‘s most famed model names thanks to World Rally Championship glory and the blisteringly quick Integrale models, but it hasn’t always been treated with a whole lot of respect. Its most recent incarnation, don’t forget, was little more than a questionably restyled Fiat Bravo. Now, though, the Italian brand is looking to bring the badge back and, we hope, do it some justice.

See also: Here’s When The Stellantis Brands Are Going Electric

The new car won’t involve internal combustion, however, with Lancia plotting to shift to fully electric products only by 2026. “Everyone wants Delta and it can’t be missing from our plans, Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano told Corriere Della Sera (translated via Google), adding, “It will return and it will be a true Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And obviously, it will be electric.”

The name 'Delta' might make you think of this...
The name 'Delta' might make you think of this...

This won’t be happening any time soon. The first order of business will be replacing the ancient Ypsilon supermini, which remains extremely popular in its native Italian despite its advancing years. Napolitano says the new version will be “only be the first step in an accelerated path towards a radical change, to restore credibility to the brand in the premium market”. The car is mooted for a 2024 launch, so we probably won’t be seeing the Delta until 2025 or even 2026.

The new Delta is likely to share its EV-specific platform with other Stellantis brands including Alfa Romeo, which is plotting its own electric revolution. Lancia’s sister brand will be going EV a year later in 2027.

...but don't forget, its most recent iteration was a little less appealing.
...but don't forget, its most recent iteration was a little less appealing.

We’re not expecting Lancia’s reborn Delta to recapture the awesomeness of the old Integrale - that was a long time ago, and the WRC golden years now a distant memory. But still, a new, all-electric version could be very interesting indeed. We’re looking forward to seeing what Lancia comes up with.

More Lancia posts

0 comments

Recommended News You Can Buy A McLaren Elva With A Windscreen Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Hot Wheels Will Recreate An Enthusiast's Car In Toy Form News This Mercedes 400E 4.2 AMG Is A Surprisingly Rare JDM Beast News Hyundai's 5.0 'Tau' Engine Is The Latest V8 To Be Killed Off News The 2655kg Mercedes EQS 53 Is The Future Of AMG Whether You Like It Or Not News Stolen Land Rover Discovery Filmed Tearing Down A Train Track News What's Left Of Mitsubishi UK Will Be Taken Over By Subaru's British Importer News The New Hyundai Casper Is So Adorable It Hurts News VW Has A New Crossover Because Apparently It Needed Another One

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or