The Lancia Delta Is Coming Back As An Electric Vehicle

Delta. It’s one of Lancia‘s most famed model names thanks to World Rally Championship glory and the blisteringly quick Integrale models, but it hasn’t always been treated with a whole lot of respect. Its most recent incarnation, don’t forget, was little more than a questionably restyled Fiat Bravo. Now, though, the Italian brand is looking to bring the badge back and, we hope, do it some justice.

See also: Here’s When The Stellantis Brands Are Going Electric

The new car won’t involve internal combustion, however, with Lancia plotting to shift to fully electric products only by 2026. “Everyone wants Delta and it can’t be missing from our plans, Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano told Corriere Della Sera (translated via Google), adding, “It will return and it will be a true Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And obviously, it will be electric.”