The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 2 Is A Love Letter To The Countach

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Lamborghini’s Huracan Super Trofeo was already a strong contender for the unofficial award of ‘best looking and sounding GT racing car’ we’ve just made up, and now, it’s better than ever. What you see here is the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 2. Lambo’s Squadra Corse bods focused mainly on tweaking the aero and the styling. At the front, this involves new LED light clusters, carbon fibre ‘fins’ similar to those seen on the Huracan STO, and new air curtains to help the airflow stick to the sides of the car.

The rear is where the party’s at, though. Again, there are some new LED light clusters, although these have some wicked-looking housings inspired by the Countach. Below these is a large gap in the carbon fibre bumper through which the exhaust tailpipes protrude, and a little further down, a whopping great diffuser. The rear wheel arches are made up of ‘floating’ side panels and some angry looking louvres joining them to the main shell, although you might not have noticed these initially due to that rather distracting and very large rear wing. Attached to it is a stabiliser fin of the sort you’d normally find on a WEC prototype racer.

The brakes discs have grown a little at the front, stretching from 380 to 390mm in diameter. The calipers are new too, housing pads with a bigger surface area. As before, power from the 612bhp 5.2-litre V12 goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed X-Trac sequential gearbox.