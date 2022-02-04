or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 6 hours ago
News

The Hyundai Casper Van Is The Little Load Lugger That Could

Hyundai has revealed a commercial version of its downright adorable Casper crossover, and we want it

Remind me later
Hyundai - The Hyundai Casper Van Is The Little Load Lugger That Could - News

When Hyundai revealed the Casper last year, we reckoned it was the cutest little crossover ever made. Looking like a downsized Toyota FJ Cruiser and taking its name from a skateboard trick, we were left with unusual levels of want for something from a segment CT isn’t generally very interested in.

Now, there’s an equally adorable commercial version that is vying with the Citroen Ami Cargo for the unofficial title of World’s Cutest Van that we’ve just made up.

Hyundai - The Hyundai Casper Van Is The Little Load Lugger That Could - News

Despite having a diminutive footprint similar to a Ford Fiesta, you can fit more in the Casper Van than you might imagine. As there’s a partition to protect the driver and passenger, you can load right up to the roof, filling the Casper with up to 940 litres of cargo. There are also metal bars on the rear windscreen to stop proceedings from taking a smashy turn if you accelerate too hard.

Not that you’re likely to be leaving the traffic lights with too much enthusiasm. The entry-level version uses a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated inline-three pushing out all of 74bhp and 70lb ft of torque. If you need a little more go, there’s a 98bhp, 127lb ft turbo version of the triple. Both are hooked up to the same four-speed automatic gearbox.

Hyundai - The Hyundai Casper Van Is The Little Load Lugger That Could - News

Despite the low price of 13,750,000 won (about £8500), the Casper Van is well equipped. There’s cruise control, electric mirrors, LED DRLs and rear parking sensors, but no alloy wheels. And that’s just fine by us - steelies are a good look for a car like this. In terms of safety gear, you get six airbags, a front collision warning and lane assistance.

Hyundai - The Hyundai Casper Van Is The Little Load Lugger That Could - News

As you might have gathered from us quoting the South Korean price, the Casper Van - like its passenger counterpart - isn’t destined for Europe, which seems like an awful shame. In its home market, the tiny commercial vehicle is on sale now.

More Hyundai posts

0 comments

Recommended News The 1073bhp Subaru STI E-RA Is An Electric Racer Aiming For A Nurburgring Glory Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News BMW Explains What Its Model Numbers Mean Now News This Hyundai Grandeur Is A Gloriously Boxy Electric Restomod News The 1000bhp Porsche Mission R Concept Is A Preview For The Cayman's EV Destiny News Three Barely Used Lexus LFAs Are For Sale, Which Would You Have? News The 1100Nm BMW iX M60 Does 0-62mph In 3.8 Seconds News A New Aston Martin V12 Vantage Is Officially On The Way News The 440kg Caterham Seven 170 Is The Brand's Lightest Ever Car News The Swanky New Genesis G90 Is Here To Take On The Mercedes S-Class

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or