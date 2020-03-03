The Hybrid 242bhp Skoda Octavia vRS Is Here, Diesel And Petrol Versions Inbound

Skoda has revealed its new fourth-generation Octavia vRS but only in hybrid form for now

If you were hoping for the grand unveiling of the whole Skoda Octavia vRS range this week, you might be a little disappointed to learn we’ve only been given a third of it. While pure petrol and diesel versions of the MQB-Evo-based hot hatch are indeed on the way, Skoda has only given details of the vRS hybrid thus far. As it’s the newbie of the range, though, we do get why the Czech VW Group subsidiary might want to give the car its own moment in the sun.

Roman numerals on the boot of both Octavia vRS hatch and estate, in case you forget what gen you're driving...

The setup of the powertrain should feel very familiar by now. It’s all the same stuff found in the VW Golf GTE plus the Cupra Leon and Cupra Formentor, made up of a 1.4-litre inline-four turbo engine, an electric motor and a 13kWh battery. The electric-only range of the system is 37 miles. The combined output is 242bhp, propelling the vRS to 62mph in 7.3 seconds, on to a top speed of 139mph. The petrol-only vRS is expected to have the same power output, although it’ll accelerate quicker, owing to the inevitably lower weight figure. Its non-electrified sibling will also get the option of a manual - the hybrid is only available with a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The vRS sits 15mm lower than the standard Octavia, but otherwise, the overall suspension setup is similar. Adaptive dampers are on the options menu. As with previous generations of Octavia vRS, the new one gets unique front and rear bumpers and fancier wheels - 18-inch rims as standard, with 19s available optionally. As seen in recent vRS spy shots, though, it’s probably one of the most subtly-styled versions of the car we’ve yet seen. Is that an issue, or a strength? We’ll let you guys thrash that one out in the comments.