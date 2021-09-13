The Honda Integra Has Already Returned (As A Tweaked Chinese Market Civic)

Well ahead of Acura's Integra revival, Honda has resurrected the name for a lightly restyled Civic reserved for the Chinese market

After 15 years away, the Honda Integra is back. Only, this has nothing to with Acura’s recent announcement about the model name’s return. Beating the Integra from Honda’s luxury division to the punch is the car you see here, which should look familiar. See also: The Honda Integra Is Coming Back, But Should We Be Excited Or Worried? Exclusive to the Chinese market, this all-new Honda Integra is really just an 11th-generation Civic saloon/sedan with a nip and tuck. At the front, there’s a new bumper, different headlights and a more conventional grille design ditching the weird body-coloured overbite thing seen on the Civic.

At the rear, there are some far snazzier light clusters than the parts found on the regular Civic, along with a new boot lid and, again, a fresh rear bumper. Some reasonably large changes, but not nearly enough to disguise what this car is underneath. Power is expected to come from a 178bhp 1.5-litre inline-four turbo engine hooked up to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). We don’t know for sure as the car hasn’t received an official reveal just yet - these images were leaked early via China’s Ministry of Industry and Information.