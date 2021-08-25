The First 8 Minutes Of Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Is A Pleasingly OTT Thrill Ride

Turn 10 has released a video showing the "Initial Drive" users will experience when firing the game up for the first time

We only have a little over two months to go before the release of Forza Horizon 5. But if that still feels like an agonising wait, here’s a tantalising preview that might just tide you over. Or get you so hyped that 9 November feels even further away. Anyway, Microsoft/Turn 10 has released a new video showing the first eight minutes of gameplay. Once the (no doubt lengthy) installation process, users will be quite literally plunged into an “Initial Drive”. Out the back of a C-130 Hercules, Furious 7-style. Crikey. A parachute will open, allowing the Ford Bronco that’s been lobbed out the back of the transport plane to glide down to the side of an active volcano.

No punches are being pulled with this opening sequence, which only briefly focuses on an airtime-happy thrash in the Bronco. Before long, we’re back in another Horizon-branded Hercules, this time parachuting onto some twisty roads with a wide-bodied C8 Chevrolet Corvette. Next up is an airdrop into a dense tropical forest with the Porsche 911 Desert Flyer, followed by our fourth and final aerial delivery featuring a Mercedes-AMG One. Oh, and you’re tasked with racing the C-130 that’s just dropped you off.

It’s the kind of pleasantly ridiculous fare we’re used to from a Horizon game, and it gives a great overview of the Mexico setting. The map, which looks to feature a much bigger range of elevation than other instalments in the series, features a downsized reproduction of Guanajuato City. Developers even filmed real Mexican skies in 12k for use in the game. It’s certainly a pretty-looking environment, and there should be no shortage of cars with which to explore the place. To go with the gameplay footage, Turn 10 also released a video showing off Horizon 5’s two cover star cars, the AMG One and the Bronco. A full car list should hopefully be with us soon (either officially or, as is often the case, via a leak), but we have already seen a fair few in videos and images released for the game.