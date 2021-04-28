The Fast-Ish VW ID.4 GTX Has 300bhp And A New Badge

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Not content with offering GTIs, GTDs and GTEs, VW recently revealed an all-new GTX sub-brand earlier this month, reserved for fast EVs. Now, we can take a good look at the first car to wear the fresh badge: the ID.4 GTX. Joining the rear motor offered in the boggo ID.4 is a new motor for the front axle, providing the car with an all-wheel drive setup. Combined, they bring 295bhp to the table, which isn’t far off what you get in the new Tiguan R.

It has to lumber around with a 77kWh battery pack, however, so it’s quite a bit heavier than a Tiguan powered solely by internal combustion. As such, the ID.4 GTX is slower, although its 6.2-second 0-62mph time isn’t to be grumbled at. The top speed is 112mph, up from 99mph in the single-motor ID.4. If the performance stats sound familiar, that’ll be because they match that of the closely related Skoda Enyaq vRS. From the sounds of it, the standard GTX chassis doesn’t get any radical physical chassis changes, unless the optional Sports package is specced. Ticking that box gives the ID.4 a variable ratio steering rack and 15mm lower suspension, with the option to spruce the car up further with adaptive dampers.

To look at, it isn’t massively different to the regular ID.4. There’s a tweaked rear bumper and new wheels, while the front end is mostly the same save for some new daytime running lights in the side ‘intakes’. There’s no GTX branding on the front grille a la GTI/GTD/GTE, with the new badge reserved for the front wings and the boot lid. There’s more in the way of GTX badging on the inside, along with a sportier steering wheel and a 30-colour ambient lighting system. Instead of the usual Alcantara, the seats feature stuff called ‘ArtVelours’, which is created from used plastic bottles.