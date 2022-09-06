The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Is A £56,000 Love Letter Between Two Italian Icons
630 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghinis will be made, with 63 extra-exclusive versions for Lamborghini customers only.
The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini has been unveiled and it’s the result of a collaboration between the two legendary Italian brands. The bike is based on the Ducati Panigale V4 S 2023 but will have an exterior design inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO. 630 examples will be produced, costing upwards of £55,995 (or $68,000 in the US) but an extra exclusive version - known as Speciale Clienti - will be limited to just 63 examples and available only to Lamborghini owners. This number is a nod to the year Lamborghini was founded – 1963.
The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will be available in a livery sporting ‘Verde Citrea’ and ‘Arancio Dac’ colouring with ‘63 decals referencing the year Lamborghini was founded. It will also include carbon fibre finishings, rims which resemble those used on the Huracan STO and titanium locking nuts on the rear trim.
The 63 ‘Speciale Clienti’ versions of the bike will allow lucky Lamborghini owners to customise their Ducati to match their Lamborghini with identical colours.
Each Ducati Streetflighter V4 Lamborghini will also be fitted with adjustable foot pegs, lightened brake levers and clutch levers in billet aluminium. The heel guards, saddle pad, dashboard cover, ignition switch cover and the sprocket protection will be made of the same special carbon fibre used by Lamborghini.
It’s is powered by a 1103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine producing 205bhp. It has an Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension system and Brembo brake system with Stylema callipers and 330mm discs.
To commemorate the special collaboration, each bike will get a numbered metal plate in the central tank cover. This is also present on the ignition key, and a unique animation appears on the TFT dashboard on start-up, showing the Lamborghini and Ducati logos alongside a silhouette of the bike itself.
