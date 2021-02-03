The Current Toyota GT86 Is Officially No More In The UK

The UK's last GT86 has now been sold, with Toyota GB (sort of) confirming the next-generation model's impending arrival in the country

Please pay your respects: the Toyota GT86 is dead. Production of the coupe and its BRZ cousin came to an end at Subaru‘s Ōta plant in Gunma Prefecture, Japan last Autumn, leaving only a small number of dealer-stocked fresh GT86s. Toyota has confirmed the last of those has now been sold, bringing the car’s near-nine years on sale in Britain to a close. In that time, the car was reasonably popular as far as sports cars go these days, with just under 7500 units shifted.

Its critics moaned about a lack of power and its need for a turbocharger, and while a little more poke wouldn’t have gone amiss, it was pleasingly different from all its contemporaries. Well, near-identical BRZ aside. Judging by the new version of the BRZ (below), anyone hankering for more power and torque will have their prayers answered. The Subaru, which is expected to be mechanically identical to the next-generation GT86, has a 2.4-litre flat-four producing 225bhp and 184lb ft of torque. The latter figure isn’t a huge increase on the old car, but more importantly, it peaks several thousand RPM lower.