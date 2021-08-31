The Curious Case Of A Deleted Audi Commercial That Features Walter Rohrl And Doug DeMuro

Audi of America went to great effort and expense to film 'Led Balloon', but it's already been taken down for reasons unknown

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Recently, Audi of America decided to spend an awful lot of money making an extended advert. How much? We don’t know for sure, but to give you an idea, the credits take three minutes to get through. Titled ‘Led Balloon’, the eight-minute-long video had filming units in three US states and one in Germany. Oh, and it features some of the greatest figures from Audi motorsport history. We have Hans-Joachim Stuck, Walter Röhrl, Hurley Haywood And Tom Kristensen, along with a smorgasbord of legendary Audi competition cars. There’s the S1E2 Group B rally monster. A 2013 R18 LMP1 car. The 1989 IMSA Quattro 90 GTO. And most impressively of all, the sole surviving Auto Union Group C Grand Prix car. These are not cheap things to wheel out and run in anger.

This is only one small part of the main story, which revolves around - for some reason - a massive water balloon fight. There are many actors and extras, Audi products new and old, CGI drones, CGI concept cars, and finally, a cameo from columnist and YouTuber Doug DeMuro plus his own RS2. The video was released via YouTube on 18 August, but one week on, after all that effort and expense, it was made private. The reason for its hasty removal is unclear - nothing stands out as being offensive or misleading. It plays it so safe, there are even warnings about properly securing your cargo, just in case you want to transport a few hundred water balloons.

Note: the Audi gets a little weird in places due to the muting of copyrighted music