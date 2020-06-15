The C'était Un Rendez-Vous Follow-Up Underwhelms

We shouldn’t be surprised, really. The whole point of C’était un Rendez-Vous - the 1976 short film depicting an early-morning blast through Paris - was the illicit thrill of the thing, which can’t be responsibly replicated. Its follow-up, Le Grand Rendez-Vous, was destined to struggle when it came to emulating the original, taking place on officially closed roads in Monaco with a brand new car and an F1 driver supplied by Ferrari.

The purpose of Le Grand Rendez-Vous isn’t the same as its predecessor - it has more of a promo film feel. But it could have done with retaining the simplicity of C’était un Rendez-Vous, which used a single 35mm mounted to a Mercedes 450 SEL 6.9 (the dubbed soundtrack apparently coming from director Claude Lelouch’s own Ferrari 275GTB) and had a very straightforward story - a guy charging across town to make it on time for his Rendez-Vous.