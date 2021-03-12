The Canoo Pickup Truck Is Like A Futuristic Electric Mitsubishi Delica

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Praise the Lord - we have news about an EV start-up that doesn’t involve a car that costs a gajillion dollars and has 3000bhp for some reason. What we have here is the Canoo Pickup, coming from a young company based in Los Angeles. The firm’s newest creation is more worried about utility than hypercar-beating acceleration times. It’s the size of a Ford Ranger, yet has the capacity of a full-size pickup, with the six-foot load bed able to take over 800kg of stuff. Oh, and you can bolt one of several ‘camper shells’ to the back, making it look like a fourth-generation Mitsubishi Delica. It’s official, we’re sold.

The load bed opens at the sides as well as the rear, and it’s also possible to extend it to eight feet when required. Other handy features include a fold-down work table at the front revealing a small storage area, and pull-out side steps for easier access to the load bed. Again, the latter doubles as storage.

There are two keys to making all this room in a small vehicle: the use of brake and steering by-wire systems, and the packaging benefits we’ve already seen proven many times through the use of a bespoke ‘skateboard’-style structure. This common approach sees the floor of the vehicle made up of batteries with the motors placed at either end. Simple, but effective.