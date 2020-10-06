The BMW 128ti Is A 261bhp, FWD VW Golf GTI Rival

The first BMW 'ti' model for 15 years has been revealed, and it's ready to have a scrap with the Golf GTI

BMW has managed to steal its own thunder. The return of the ‘ti’ badge after a two-and-a-bit decade absence is a big story, and although the car that brings about this comeback - the 128ti - is only just being revealed, we know pretty much everything about it. We learned most of the key details from a press release sent out a few weeks ago, and our colleagues at Auto Express have already driven a 128ti prototype. This is our first chance to see the car sans camouflage, though, and we now know how much it costs: £32,995.

This means the ‘Turismo Internazionale’ undercuts the VW Golf GTI - its main rival - by £465. That jumps to £2000 if you’re comparing to a Golf GTI with a DSG ‘box, which we probably should do since the 128ti has an automatic gearbox as standard. You’re forced to have a slushbox whether you like it or not, though - there’s no manual option. The 128ti is also well over £4000 cheaper than the oddly dull M135i, and - as the all-wheel drive system has been ditched - 80kg lighter. It uses the same 2.0-litre inline-four ‘B48’ engine, but in a lower state of tune - it produces 261bhp and 295lb ft of torque, down from 302bhp and 332lb ft of torque.

All of that makes its way to the front wheels via a Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential. Hook it up well enough off the line, and 0-62mph is possible in 6.1 seconds, while the top speed is the usual 155mph electronically-limited deal. To sharpen up the handling relative to the rest of the front-driving 1-series range, the 128ti benefits from beefed-up anti-roll bars from the M135i, along with stiffer springs and shocks. It sits 10mm lower on 18-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels, which can be wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres at no extra cost.