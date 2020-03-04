or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 2 hours ago 2
News

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster Will Destroy Your Face With 690bhp

Aston Martin's fighter jet-inspired, open-cockpit creation has an entirely new body made from carbonfibre

Remind me later
Aston Martin - The Aston Martin V12 Speedster Will Destroy Your Face With 690bhp - News

Aston Martin has joined an ever-growing list of manufacturers offering enormously expensive, open cockpit missiles. Its entry into the surprisingly well-populated genre is the V12 Speedster, which is yours for £765,000 and up.

Although the styling aligns it closely with much of Aston’s current line-up, the bodywork is completely bespoke to the Speedster. It’s all made from carbon fibre, and takes inspiration from three main sources - the 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1 racer, 2013’s CC100 Speedster concept, and our favourite, fighter jets. Yes, fighter jets.

Aston Martin - The Aston Martin V12 Speedster Will Destroy Your Face With 690bhp - News

The platform is unique too, made by combining “elements from both the DBS Superleggera and Vantage model lines,” Aston Martin says. Like both of those cars, the Speedster has a double-wishbone front, multilink rear suspension layout with adaptive dampers.

Under the vented bonnet is the Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12, although it’s not as powerful nor as torquey as it is in the DBS Superleggera. Then again, 700bhp and 555lb ft is plenty when you have no roof nor windscreen to protect your epidermis.

Aston Martin - The Aston Martin V12 Speedster Will Destroy Your Face With 690bhp - News

0-62mph is done and dusted in 3.5 seconds - a tenth quicker than a DBS Volante, and a tenth slower than the coupe. The top speed is limited to 186mph. Best don some goggles before attempting to reach that figure.

Along with a wild exterior, the cabin is equally outlandish. Satin carbon fibre features heavily, notably used for the bar that partially separates the driver and passenger. It’s been pared back as much as possible, with Aston’s engineers even ditching the glovebox and giving the Speedster an old-school removable leather bag in its place.

Aston Martin - The Aston Martin V12 Speedster Will Destroy Your Face With 690bhp - News

Being a product of Aston Martin’s Q branch, the Speedster places a heavy emphasis on customisation. Whether you like the look of the F/A-18-inspired look of the show car - created in collaboration with Boeing - or would prefer something entirely different, the Q bods have you back. It’s highly unlikely that any of the 88 planned cars will have the same spec.

The V12 Speedster is available to order now, with the first examples making their way to owners during the first quarter of 2020.

More Aston Martin posts

2 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News 60% Of Cars Sold In 2019 Were Grey, Black Or White News The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Celebrates The Coolest Airliner Ever News The All-New Morgan Plus Four Is A Stunning, BMW-Powered Anachronism With 255bhp News A Four-Pot Morgan Sports Car Is On The Way With A Supra/Z4 Engine News The Dodge Durango SRT's Main Change For 2020 Is...Racing Stripes News The Two-Door Ford Bronco Will Be A Boxy, Off-Road Riot News The Aston Martin DBX SUV Is Here With 542bhp News The 255bhp, 2.0 Toyota GR Supra Is 100kg Lighter And Is Coming To Europe

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or