The Aston Martin DBX707 Just Won The SUV Horsepower War

Named after its 707hp (697bhp) Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8, the new range-topping DBX is the most powerful SUV currently on sale

A couple of years ago, we were told Aston Martin was unlikely to ever stuff its twin-turbo V12 under the bonnet of the then-new DBX. It was said to be too costly to package with the SUV’s driveline, and in any case, such reengineering would have been pointless - Aston has just extracted turbo 12-pot power levels from the car’s existing 4.0-litre V8. The Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbo unit has been worked over by Aston Martin‘s engineering team, adopting a pair of new ball bearing snails and a fresh engine calibration. As a result, you’re now looking at 697bhp and 664lb ft. The mightiest DBX takes its name from the metric horsepower rating - 707.

The DBX707 enjoys a power advantage of 155bhp over the regular version of the SUV

That’s identical to the figure developed by the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s supercharged ‘Hellcat’ V8, although that vehicle is no longer on sale. The SUV version of the Hummer EV is still another year away, meanwhile, which means the DBX 707 is currently the fastest production SUV. Thankfully, the British company hasn’t merely turned the V8 up to 11 and called it a day. For one thing, there’s a new nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox to reliably take the additional torque load and shift through its ratios with additional vigour. If the full potential of the engine and ‘box is unleashed, 0-62mph will arrive in just 3.3 seconds and 99mph (160kmh) in only 7.4. The top speed is 193mph.

The DBX707 will slow you down pretty quickly when you need it, too. Carbon ceramic brakes are fitted as standard, featuring whopping 420mm discs up front squeezed by six-piston calipers. Various changes have been made to the hydraulic system to improve pedal feel, and the brake cooling ducts are improved. As before, you get three-chamber air suspension, but with new damper valves and tweaked software. The electric power steering has been treated to its own set of modifications for better feedback.