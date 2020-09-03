The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept Has Seven Screens For Some Reason

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Jeep Wagoneer is an American icon. Its revival needs to be suitably attention-grabbing, so FCA has sought to do this with the new production-previewing Grand Wagoneer concept by offering a lot. Of everything. It’s big, it’s brash, it has seven seats - a Wagoneer first - and the same number of displays. Yep, it’s a proper screen-fest on the inside, with almost 45 inches of screen real estate spanning the dash.

The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.1-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch ‘comfort’ display for climate controls and the like. The front passenger gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen, while those in the second row each get a 10.1-inch infotainment screen and a 10.1-inch ‘comfort’ screen to share. All of that runs off FCA’s Android-based Uconnect 5 system, said to be five times faster than its predecessor. The sound system should be first-rate - for the Grand Wagoneer, American home audio brand McIntosh has made its automotive debut with a 24-channel, 23-speaker system.

You won’t find any exterior wood panelling on the outside as on Wagoneers of old, but there’s heaps of it on the inside. To go with the heat-treated lacewood, there are some more sustainable elements Jeep is keen to shout about, including carpets using something called ‘Thrive’ - a fibre made using recycled “post-consumer” recycled materials. The exterior features the usual seven-slot Jeep grille, but here, the spaces between the slots are lit with LEDs for extra spangly-ness. Above that, you’ll find bronze ‘Wagoneer’ lettering, while either side there are LED light clusters with teak interior elements.