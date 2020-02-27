The Adorable Citroen Ami Can Be Driven By A 14-Year-Old With No License

The dinky, all-electric Ami has a range of 44 miles and can be leased for just €19.95 a month

Living in a big city and owning a car are two things that don’t go together awfully well. Finding somewhere to park it is a nightmare, insurance costs are hellish, and whenever you want to drive anywhere, you’ll spend most of your time sitting in traffic. The solution for many is to not bother at all and rely on the increasing number of car-sharing services. Even major car companies like PSA are getting in on the act, although the company’s subsidiary Citroen has gone one step further by making its own car especially for the purpose.

It’s called the Ami, and technically, it’s not a car at all. The adorable, dinky vehicle - which was previewed by last year’s Ami One Concept - is classed as a quadricycle, meaning in some European countries, you can drive it from age 14 with no driving license. The Ami is ever so slightly longer and wider than a Renault Twizy, but it has - as you can see in these images - proper doors. Speaking of which, they’re asymmetrical, with the driver’s side hinged at the rear. Citroen has managed to squeeze in two seats side-by-side, made possible by placing the passenger slightly further back.

Power comes from a 5.5kWh battery and an electric motor, making for a top speed of 28mph and a range of up to 44 miles. Charging takes three hours via a regular domestic plug socket. Buying an Ami outright costs €6000 in France, or you’ll be able to drive one through Free2Move - PSA’s mobility scheme - for €0.26 a mile. Option C is you lease one for €19.99 a month (over 48 months), but you will need to stump up a €2600 deposit.