The ABT VW Touareg TDI Is Tuned to Nearly 500bhp And 1000Nm

German tuning house ABT has set about the third-generation VW Touareg, making it more powerful and torquier, plus of course a bit less subtle.

The company has developed a new ECU for the V8 TDI. This ABT engine control (AEC) unit bumps power from 416bhp to 493bhp, with torque gains from 664lb ft to a Muscle Beach-ready 715lb ft – that’s 970Nm in new money.