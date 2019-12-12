The ABT VW Touareg TDI Is Tuned to Nearly 500bhp And 1000Nm
As if the V8 TDI in the latest Volkswagen Touareg wan’t powerful enough, ABT has cranked it up to 11 with new peaks for power and torque, and there’s even a warranty
German tuning house ABT has set about the third-generation VW Touareg, making it more powerful and torquier, plus of course a bit less subtle.
The company has developed a new ECU for the V8 TDI. This ABT engine control (AEC) unit bumps power from 416bhp to 493bhp, with torque gains from 664lb ft to a Muscle Beach-ready 715lb ft – that’s 970Nm in new money.
This upgrade is supplied with or without visual upgrades. The Touareg in the pictures wears this season’s must-have ABT FR 22-inch wheelset in Mystic Black, though there are several other designs available. There’s a configurator to play with, if you’ve got a few minutes.
ABT is also offering a boost to the much more common V6 TDI fitted to the Touareg. The new ECU takes power from a healthy 282bhp to 325bhp, while its bicep expands from 443lb ft to 479lb ft. The modifications are available now, and you can rest assured that all upgrades come with some kind of warranty.
