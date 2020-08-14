or register
The Abt Audi RS Q8-R Is A Hilariously Unsubtle Way To Hit 196mph

Lowered, plastered with body trim additions and tuned up to 730bhp, this limited-edition tuned Audi RS Q8 is not for anyone wishing to go unnoticed

The Audi RS Q8 is not among the world’s most understated cars as is it is, but ahead of Abt Sportsline’s 125th birthday next year the tuner has revealed a hyper-aggressive upgrade for anyone who thinks a pink dinner suit is too subtle.

The Abt RS Q8-R is a faster, lower, meaner version of Audi’s flagship uber-SUV. Pumped up from 592bhp to 730bhp, with the speed limiter optionally removed, the modified hunk of Wolfsburg beef will hit 196mph and make a hell of a noise in the process. Torque rises from the standard car’s ample 590lb ft to a very healthy 679lb ft. This extra shot of hot sauce means a reduction in 0-62mph time from 3.8 seconds to 3.4.

It gets a new intercooler, a new ECU tune and a barrel-chested stainless steel exhaust system complete with four 102mm tailpipes, guaranteeing fist test compliance. The R represents a performance and status leap even over Abt’s existing 690bhp tune.

It’s impossible to miss the wild new body kit, slung over lowered suspension and vast 23-inch flow-formed alloy wheels wearing 295/35 tyres. Each trim addition is carbonfibre and spans the front skirt and lip, mirror caps, side and wheel arch extensions, vents, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. Lime green paint is a perfect choice for drivers who want to be noticed.

On the inside it’s still about as restrained as a bull that’s been stung by a wasp. There’s a new Abt steering wheel, Abt seats, new console trim and more badges and logos than you can shake an Abt-branded gear lever cover at.

Abt is only planning to make 125 examples as a celebration of its anniversary in 2021. Prices are unconfirmed but will reflect the RS Q8-R’s special status in the range.

1 comment

