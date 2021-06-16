The 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Is Here With No Wing And A Manual 'Box

Porsche has released the anticipated Touring pack for the new 992 GT3, which ditches the rear wing but changes little else

With the Carrera having long since gone turbocharged, those wanting a naturally-aspirated Porsche 911 must look to the company’s GT department at Weissach. The thing is, the new 992 911 GT3 isn’t exactly subtle with its giant rear wing dumped on the back. Not everyone will be a fan, and given that you’re only going to feel the benefit on the odd occasions you venture onto a higher speed circuit, we can see the appeal in ditching it. And bin it you now can, thanks to the newly revealed Touring pack.

Porsche last did this with the 991.2 911 GT3, in the process dashing the plans of people hoping to sell 911 Rs with obscene mark-ups. It wasn’t a new idea then, though - the first Touring pack was available on the Carrera RS way back in 1973. In place of the fixed rear wing is a retractable spoiler which looks to be the same part fitted to the Carrera models. You also get a ‘GT3 Touring’ badge on the engine cover, smoked LED light clusters, silver-trimmed window surrounds and silver tailpipes.

There are some tweaks in the cabin, too, including some additional leather trim, embossed elements, a black headliner and black-trimmed seats. And, of course, there’s a six-speed manual gear lever sticking out of the centre console, although unlike the last GT3 Touring it is possible to spec a PDK automatic if preferred. Other than the interior and exterior fettling, it’s all as per the standard GT3, which means there’s a 503bhp 4.0-litre flat-six up back. It’s can rev to 9000rpm and is capable of taking the regular GT3 from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds with the manual, or 3.4 with the PDK.