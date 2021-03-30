The 576bhp Kia EV6 GT Will Do 0-62mph In 3.5 Seconds

Kia has fully revealed its new Tesla Model S-rivalling electric saloon, and the range-topping GT is rather quick

Having teased the world with some images of its new ‘EV6’ a couple of weeks ago while offering little in the way of detail, Kia has now given its new plug-in creation the full reveal treatment. And, of course, we’re going to be childish and immediately look at the fastest one. That’s the EV6 GT, a dual-motor version kicking out some 576bhp, enabling a 0-62mph time of 3.5 seconds. Yes, you’re looking at a Kia that’ll out drag a Ferrari Enzo to the benchmark figure, while matching a base Audi R8, if you’d rather a more contemporary comparison.

For most that performance is a little needless, but thankfully there are plenty of other options. Right at the other end of the spectrum is a single-motor, rear-drive EV6 making a considerably more modest 168bhp. It uses the 58kWh ‘standard range battery pack, as does the all-wheel drive derivative one rung up the EV6 ladder. It develops 232bhp and 446lb ft of torque, making for a respectable 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds. Opt for the 77.4kWh long-range battery, and the rear-drive EV6’s power output jumps to 225bhp, while its all-wheel drive big bro puts out 321bhp and the same torque figure as the 2WD 58kWh car. It does 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds.

The rear-drive 77.4kWh EV6 gets the range bragging rights, capable of going up to 316 miles on a single charge. Kia hasn’t offered figures for the other derivates yet, but we do know that 800-volt charging capability will make it possible to recharge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes. Unlike the popular E-Niro, which is adapted from the internal combustion-powered Niro, the EV6 uses Kia/Hyundai‘s E-GMP dedicated EV platform. Sitting on that is a car Kia describes as a “crossover,” confusingly also referring to the EV6’s “crossover-inspired silhouette” later in the release.

That latter description is more apt - rather like the Polestar 2, it’s not really a true crossover or SUV, and not a proper hatchback either. Expect these kinds of vehicles to become more common - it’s tricky to have low rooflines and ride heights when you have a bunch of batteries sitting under the carpet, unless you go for the ‘foot garage’ route of the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT. Inside meanwhile are lightweight seats clad in “robust fabrics” made from recycled plastic (111 plastic water bottles worth of the stuff, apparently), with two 12-inch screens forming the instrument cluster and infotainment display. There’s also a two-spoke steering wheel, which on the GT includes a Hyundai N-style drive select button in a lovely shade of green. Just ahead of that is an augmented reality head-up display system.