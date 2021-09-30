The 429bhp Genesis GV60 Has A Drift Mode For Some Reason

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

These days, it seems any all-wheel drive hot hatch worth its (marketing) salt simply must have a drift mode. The Ford Focus RS blazed (or rather drifted) the trail a few years ago, and now the VW Golf R, Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 S all have such a function. The next time a new AWD hot hatch is announced with a drift mode, we won’t be surprised. But a sensible, luxury-focused EV? That’s much more noteworthy. It seems the artificial oversteer craze is contagious for other segments, as when announcing the specs for its new GV60 electric crossover, Genesis noted that the car has a Drift Mode “For drivers who are looking for a more dynamic experience”. Right.

This isn’t entirely unexpected since the related Kia EV6 GT has the same feature. But still, we’re somewhat bemused. According to Genesis, enabling the mode “provides athletic driving by optimising distribution of the driving power and braking system.” What’s likely to interest the average GV60 buyer much more is how far its 77.4kWh battery pack will go on one charge. For the entry-level model with its single, rear-mounted 225bhp motor, the answer is 280 miles. There’s also a 314bhp all-wheel drive version that’ll do 248 miles, and a range-topping 429bhp GV60 with a capable of 228 miles and a 0-62mph time of four seconds dead. All of those range figures, we should note, are for the Korean test cycle - WLTP figures for Europe are yet to be confirmed.

When you need more juice, it’s possible to charge the GV60 from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes. Charging at home will be reasonably brisk too, with a maximum AC charging rate of 11kW. You can also use the car as a mobile power source, providing anything up to 3.6kW. The GV60 has a Boost mode (you’ll need this for the 4sec 0-62mph time), and a trio of different artificial sounds to choose from. The “soft and sporty” G-Engin’ mimics an internal combustion unit, while E-Motor “reimagines the vehicle’s motor sounds”. Finally, there’s Futuristic, for the full sci-fi experience. Whatever you’re set to, an active noise cancelling system cuts down the road noise.