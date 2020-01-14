The 255bhp, 2.0 Toyota GR Supra Is 100kg Lighter And Is Coming To Europe

The 2.0-litre version of the 'A90' GR Supra - announced previously for the Japanese market - is officially on its way to Europe

One of our major misgivings about the new Toyota GR Supra is that is doesn’t sound all that good in stock trim. With that in mind, the 2.0-litre version of the car is quite tempting, the only snafu being that the car was originally announced for the Japanese market only. Fast forward a year, and Toyota has now - praise be - confirmed that the car will be coming to Europe. The inline-four turbo engine - shared with the closely related BMW Z4 20i and 30i - produces 255bhp and 295lb ft in Euro-spec. In Japan, there’s a 197bhp too, but won’t be sold over on this continent.

0-62mph happens in 5.2 seconds, an increase of 0.8sec relative to the 3.0-litre inline-six-powered GR Supra. The reason for the fairly modest acceleration deficit is simple - dropping a couple of cylinders has resulted in a whopping 100kg weight loss. Plus, as the engine is more compact, the centre point of its mass sits further back in the car, aiding weight distribution. The entry-level trim is called Live, which includes 18-inch alloy wheels, an 8.8-inch infotainment system, Alcantara-clad sports seats and a whole range of safety gadgets. The Connect and Premium packs add more gear into the mix, or if you’d prefer, there’s the Fuji Speedway edition Supra which includes both as standard.