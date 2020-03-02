The 1877bhp Pininfarina Battista Anniversario Is Yours For €2.6 Million

Automobili Pininfarina has revealed an even more exclusive, even pricier version of its Rimac-powered hyper EV

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

If you drop €1.98 million on a Pininfarina Battista, you’ll have to deal with the ignominy of knowing eventually, 149 other people will have a car just like yours. For shame! However, for those craving ultimate exclusivity, we’ve good news. Automobili Pininfarina has released the Battista Anniversario, a special version of the electric hypercar of which only five will be made. Reassuringly, at €2.6 million, it’s also even more expensive.

The anniversary the car refers to is the 90 years that have past since Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina founded famed coachbuilder Pininfarina. Each of the birthday specials will be finished in a tricolour livery made up of Bianco Sestriere, Grigio Antonelliano and Iconica Blu. The finish takes several weeks to apply, with the bodywork taken apart and put back together three times for the painting of the different coloured pinstripes. Automobili Pininfarina design chief Luca Borgogno calls it “one of the most complex paint finishes in the world”. The Anniversario also comes as standard with the brilliantly named ‘Furiosa’ pack, giving the car fancy carbon aero parts - a splitter, side blades and a rear diffuser. The parts are now available as an option on the regular Battista.

Elsewhere, centre-locking forged wheels drop the unsprung mass by 10kg. They’re wrapped in new “performance-oriented tyres” - we know they’re Pirelli P Zeroes of some sort, but that’s it. We’ll update this piece if we’re able to clarify. Inside, the Anniversario has unique Alcantara and leather-clad seats, between which there’s an engraved chassis plate.