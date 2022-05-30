Tesla’s First 24-Hour Diner And Supercharger Is Coming To California

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Tesla has reportedly filed plans for a new two-story drive-in theatre and diner in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, which will feature 29 Superchargers, several bars, a fully-fledged kitchen and a drive-in eating area with cinema screens. Elon Musk first teased the idea of building an “old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant” at one of Tesla’s Supercharger stations back in 2018 and confirmed plans for a “futuristic diner/drive-in theatre” back in February. However, Tesla’s plans for their futuristic diner have now emerged, confirming that the first Tesla-diner is on its way.

According to the official building plans, the bottom floor of the diner will consist of a kitchen, an indoor bar with stool seating, booths and an outdoor bar. The top floor will consist of more dining areas, another bar, and a theatre-style seating area overlooking two movie screens based in the parking area. Tesla customers will be able to recharge their vehicles at one of the 29 Superchargers in the car park, where staff will deliver food orders to customers waiting in their cars. See also: Tesla Suffers Another Setback, Recalls 130,000 Cars Over Infotainment Issue The theatre will supposedly show a range of 30-minute long films, which coincides with the duration of a typical Tesla recharge session. As if the plans weren’t unusual enough, Musk has also revealed that the upcoming Tesla diner will accept the cryptocurrency Dogecoin as a form of payment.