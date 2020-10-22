or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 2 hours ago 0
News

Tesla Says Its 'Full Self Driving' Beta "May Do The Wrong Thing At The Worst Time"

Tesla has rolled out the beta version of its 'Full Self Driving' mode to select US customers, but users have been given various warnings about the technology's limitations

Remind me later
Tesla - Tesla Says Its 'Full Self Driving' Beta "May Do The Wrong Thing At The Worst Time" - News

Tesla‘s long-awaited ‘Full Self Driving’ feature is now available to a select group of owners in the USA as a beta test. However, the company has issued a series of stark warnings highlighting the technology’s limitations.

On an image shared on Twitter, the update screen notes that: “Full self-driving is early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution”. It goes on to say the system “may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road.”

As we’ve seen before, Tesla is trusting members of the public to be responsible and understand what the technology can and can’t do. The trouble is, that doesn’t always happen. The Internet is awash with videos and images of people using Autopilot irresponsibly, and we’ve seen multiple accidents occur when a driver should have taken back control and didn’t. The NHTSA even had to send one company a cease and desist letter for making an ‘Autopilot cheat device‘ that tricks the system into thinking a hand is on the wheel.

An IIHS survey indicated that more people thought it was safe to take their hands off the wheel using Tesla Autopilot than any other driver assistance technology mentioned in the polls. “Manufacturers should consider what message the names of their systems send to people,” IIHS President David Harkey said at the time of the survey’s release. Calling something ‘Full Self Driving’ that still requires constant human supervision, even if it’s in ‘beta’, is understandably going to raise eyebrows.

Tesla - Tesla Says Its 'Full Self Driving' Beta "May Do The Wrong Thing At The Worst Time" - News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously called the roll-out of Full Self Driving (or ‘FSD’) as “extremely slow & cautious, as it should [be]”. There are concerns about how the system operates, though. While many manufacturers are betting on Lidar being the solution for autonomous driving in the future, Tesla uses a series of cameras and a form of radar. The hardware for FSD has been fitted to the company’s models for a few years now.

Musk has spoken out against Lidar multiple times, dubbing it “expensive” and “a fool’s errand”. The system, which uses lasers to scan environments in real-time, is said to be better at sensing the shape and depth of objects.

Once enabled, FSD is able to, “make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns”. Replying to someone on Twitter, Musk pledged to make the technology available in other countries “As soon as we complete testing & regulators approve.”

The Tesla boss also noted that from Monday 26 October, the price of FSD will go up by $2000.

More Tesla posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Noisy Hyundai Elantra N Prototype Turns Up In TCR Promo Video News Porsche Has Made Modern Infotainment Units For Its Classics News Lamborghini Working On Open-Cockpit Hypercar, Because Apparently We Need More Of Those News This Is Maserati's New 613bhp Midship Twin-Turbo V6 News The £27k Ford Fiesta ST Edition Has Manually Adjustable Coilovers News Tech Tweaks For The Mighty New 190mph Bentley Bentayga Speed News The 703bhp Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Will Do 0-60mph In 3.5 Seconds News Bugatti Wants You To Know The Chiron's A/C Is Strong Enough To Cool An Apartment

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or