Tesla Model 3 Has Its Battery Removed To Make Way For A Diesel Engine

Self-repairing a Tesla is easier said than done. As a sort of commentary on this/an excuse to do something awesome, YouTube channel Rich Rebuilds recently stuck a GM LS3 V8 in a flood-damaged Model S. It took an enormous amount of work, but the results are incredible. Following up that project with something equally attention-grabbing is no small feat, but Rich has managed it. The new plan is to put a diesel engine in a Model 3, creating the ‘Model D’. Specifically, it’s a Cummins 4BT unit from an old step van, something sometimes referred to as a ‘bread truck’.

The reason for an old Cummins? They’re cheap, often paired with manual gearboxes, and are disarmingly simple - no fault code reading here to worry about. The Cummins in question is the 3.9-litre inline-four 4BT, chosen since its shorter block length will make for an easier fit in the nose of a Model 3. Before it can go in, the Tesla’s battery pack must be dropped from the car. In a Model S, this job is said to take about 20 minutes, but the process is much more involved for the 3, taking a few hours.