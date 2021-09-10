Tesla Claims Nurburgring EV Production Record With Model S Plaid

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Nearly two years on from first showing up at the Nurburgring with a drastically modified Model S and then leaving without posting a time, Tesla has now delivered the Green Hell goods. The new 1007bhp Model S Plaid has been seen tearing around the Nordschleife for the last few weeks, and today CEO Elon Musk tweeted a pair of lap times achieved by the car: 7:30.909, and 7:35.579. The former is a whopping 11 seconds faster than the time set by Porsche Taycan Turbo in August 2019. Musk said the car was “Completely unmodified, directly from factory”. A Model S Plaid was spotted at the track with the infamous yoke switched for a more conventional steering wheel, however, footage of the slower lap features the former. At the time of writing, a video of the faster lap had not been posted.

We don’t like the idea of going opposite lock with a yoke attached to a steering rack with a ratio of 14.0:1 (2.3 turns lock to lock), but the 7min 35sec lap is free from such drama. There’s a hefty amount of tyre squeal, which is inevitable for a vehicle tipping the scales at nearly 2.2 tonnes. The weight will be a big factor in the Model S Plaid’s inability to match the outright saloon record, currently held by the considerably less powerful but lighter and more focused Jaguar XE SV Project 8. The Jag set a 7:18.36 in 2019, and the next year, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door (which technically isn’t a saloon) managed a 7min 27.8sec lap to claim the very niche “luxury class” record. But still, the Tesla’s 7:30 is impressive enough for a car that isn’t designed for on-track shenanigans, even if it does have a big power advantage.