Subaru WRX Given Mitsubishi Evo Face Swap With Surprisingly Agreeable Results

The Subaru WRX vs Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution thing was once one of the biggest rivalries in the car world. Times change, however - the popularity of both models declined dramatically over the years, and while Subaru took the WRX out of many major markets, Mitsubishi pulled the plug on the Evo entirely a few years back. See also: What’s Left Of Mitsubishi UK Will Be Taken Over By Subaru’s British Importer In the face of technically better but subjectively less interesting affordable performance cars, the pair have lost out, giving rival fan groups some common ground. You will still find some more stubborn WRX and Evo aficionados out there who’ll never let go of their hate for the other side, of course, but here’s something that might just unite the groups. Or make them even madder.

What you see here is a second-generation Subaru Impreza WRX, which has had its ‘blobeye’-style front end removed and replaced with the face of a Mitsubishi Evolution IX from around the same era. Its builder, a chap called Jonah, freely admits the whole point of the project was to “p—s all the subi / evo guys off.” The thing is, though, the completed car works weirdly well. The eye-catching Soul Red wrap certainly helps, but more importantly, the fit and finish is great considering the kind of modifications necessary to get the Evo face on.