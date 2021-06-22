Subaru BRZ Driver's 11-Minute Thrash Valued At £5500 In Fines And 50 Points

New South Wales police filmed a BRZ driver's late-night escapades, which would have worked out at $10,000 (Aus) had he been fined for each infraction individually

The driver of a Subaru BRZ thought he’d take advantage of the quiet late-night Sydney streets, but unfortunately for him, he was being watched. As noted by NSW Police’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Command last week, a ‘PolAir’ police helicopter spotted the quickly driven black BRZ on 2 June and informed Highway Patrol. The chopper filmed the Subaru for 11 minutes, during which time it was under 10km/h over the limit once, above 10km/h over at least twice, above 20km/h over six times, 30km/h+ over two times and more than 45km/h twice.

As Australia has some of the heftiest speeding fines in the world, this would have added up to a huge financial penalty had each offence been ticketed individually. It amounted to $10,252 (just over £5500), and his license would have been slapped with 50 ‘demerit points’. In Australia, it takes 13 points to be banned from driving for three months. But on the ‘P1’ provisional license held by our BRZ driver, only three are needed. Highway Patrol stopped the man on Adeline Street, Bass Hill. After showing his license and giving details, he was sent on his way. The 23-year old was later charged with “drive [sic] in a speed/manner dangerous to the public,” NSW Police said. He’s due to appear at Fairfield Local Court on 27th June 2021.