Well, Duh – Study Shows Touchscreens In Cars Are More Distracting Than Physical Buttons

For years now, many automakers have been ditching the old-fashioned physical buttons that control in-car functions like multimedia, climate controls and more. Even gear selectors, in some cases. There are pros and cons to this, but a study carried out by Swedish car magazine Vi Bilägare has proved that physical buttons are much less time-consuming to use than touchscreens. By extension, buttons are less distracting than touchscreens, and you’ll spend less time looking away from the road. Vi Bilägare’s study involved testing a dozen vehicles – the majority were newer cars whose functions are more widely performed through touchscreens, including the BMW iX, Tesla Model 3, SEAT Leon and Dacia Sandero, but one 2005 Volvo V70 with traditional physical controls was also part of the line-up.

Participants were given some time to familiarise themselves with the cars’ controls before being timed to perform the following actions while driving at 68mph: Turning on the heated seats, increasing the temperature by two degrees, and starting the defroster

Turning on the radio and tuning it to a specific station

Resetting the trip computer

Turning the instrument lights onto their lowest setting and turning off the centre display The study reportedly showed that while it took drivers just 10 seconds to do this in the old Volvo, it took drivers of the BMW iX roughly three times as long at 30.4 seconds, and up to a sluggish 44.9 seconds in the MG Marvel R.

The magazine was keen to point out that it wasn’t just the lack of physical controls that had an effect on the speed users could carry out the tasks. It also depended on the user interfaces of each system – according to Vi Bilägare, the iX’s system is one of the most complicated ever designed, and the lack of a backlight on the SEAT Leon’s touch-sensitive climate controls makes them harder to use. The argument for centralised touchscreen-based controls from manufacturers like Tesla has long been that, given functions aren’t bound by physical controls, the system can be continually and easily updated – there’s also no denying that it allows for a minimalistic and clean-looking dashboard.