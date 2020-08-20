Stop Teasing Us Porsche, Just Reveal The Taycan Cross Turismo Already

The upcoming Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo shooting brake has been spotted testing again, this time on the Nurburgring with a little less camouflage than before

The Porsche Taycan is undoubtedly a real feat of engineering, and it shows that electric cars can still appeal to keen drivers, but do you wish it was a bit more wagon-y? If, like us, the answer’s yes, here’s the car you should be excited for - the Taycan Cross Turismo. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen it testing, but this time the ‘leccy Porsche estate has now been spotted on the Nurburgring. Somehow, the pictures just look really fast - which we know the production car will be.

Set to boast the same 4S, Turbo and Turbo S variants as the Taycan saloon (yes, we know it doesn’t actually have a turbo), even the entry-level Taycan Cross Turismo will have 523bhp. Turbo and Turbo S versions will have 671bhp or 751bhp, and we expect the latter will zoom from 0-62mph in under three seconds. Having all the power available instantly and not having any gears to shift through really helps with acceleration, doesn’t it?

A recent round of Taycan updates means it’s now quicker from 0-124mph, so the Taycan CT will probably get that over and done with in under 10 seconds. In previous images we’ve seen the Taycan CT have a taller ride height than its saloon sibling, but this time it looks a bit more hunkered down as it attacks one of the Nurburgring’s lesser-known carousels. With air suspension almost guaranteed to feature on the standard equipment list, we expect there’ll be a driving mode for racetracks and one for peak lifestyle off-road excursions - plus a few others in between.