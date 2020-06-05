Sorry, The BMW M4 Will Still Have Giant Nostrils

If you were clinging on to hope that the next BMW M4 won’t have kidney grilles quite as giant as those found on the new 4-series, we’re going to have to disappoint you. Recent spy shots already seemed to suggest the M4 was in for a pair of huge nostrils/teeth (depending on your description preference), and now, a leaked image on Reddit has shown the car without any camouflage.

With a beefier splitter and a frameless design for the kidneys, we’d argue the M4 carries off the controversial kidney thing more successfully than the standard 4-series, as an M4 render seen earlier this week suggested it might. But it’s still not what you’d call pretty, and guaranteed to prompt the furious mashing of keyboards from petrolheads worldwide.

Expected to officially debut later this year, the M4 should share the same two-tier engine arrangement to the X3 M, with a single-turbo, 471bhp ‘S58’ inline-six in the base car, and a twin-turbo version giving the M4 Competition 503bhp to play with.