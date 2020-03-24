See And Hear Aston Martin's All-New 'TME' V6 Engine For The First Time

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Aston Martin is getting back into the engine making game. The British company’s last in-house-designed engine - a V8 - came into being way back in 1968, so this has been a long time coming. The new unit is - as announced previously - a 3.0-litre V6, and we now have some initial details, images, and a short video of the engine dyno testing to enjoy.

It’s the briefest of clips, but we do get to hear it revving quite high while getting nice and toasty. We’ll no doubt be watching more footage of it as development progresses. Information is still fairly thin on the ground, although Aston Martin has confirmed the V6 uses a hot-V configuration, placing its two turbochargers neatly between the cylinder banks. This setup - which is more common than you might realise - makes for a more compact engine to package, and cuts down on the length of the pipework needed to route through the turbos.

It’s been christened as the ‘TM01’ in a nod to Tadek Marek, the engineer behind Aston’s old V8. The whole unit weighs around 200kg and will be electrified to varying degrees depending on which model it’s fitted to.