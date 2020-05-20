Renault's Alpine Factory May Close For Good As Part Of Cost-Cutting Measures

Renault's €2 billion raft of savings measures reportedly could include the closure of the Dieppe factory responsible for the Alpine A110

Following a report which suggested the Nissan 370Z and GT-R could become casualties of cost-cutting measures, it’s emerged that a savings programme at partner company Renault could claim another sports car. The Financial Times reports that Renault will reveal a €2 billion package of cuts later this month, which could involve the closure of three closures in France. One of those in the firing line is the French company’s Dieppe plant, former home to Renault Sport and now the production site for the Alpine A110.

The A110 sold well in Europe last year, but demand in 2020 dropped significantly, even before the fallout of Covid-19 started hammering car sales. It’s also not available in the USA, hampering commercial viability. As a vehicle that could be considered the best sports car you can buy right now, it’d be a huge shame to lose the A110 and the more powerful A110 S. It’d be a pity too for the facility to go - it can be traced back to 1969 when it was built to produce the original A110. In 2017, it was given a €35 million overhaul in preparation for production of the all-new version.