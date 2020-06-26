or register
Porsche Announces PDK Option For 718 GTS 4.0, GT4 and Spyder

The previously manual-only halo models from the 718 stable can now be made with PDK transmissions on request, improving performance for those with an eye on bragging rights and lap times

Porsche will now fit its three halo 718-series models with an automatic dual-clutch transmission, if you like.

The option has been added to the 2021 Cayman GT4, Boxster Spyder and the GTS 4.0 models from both series in order to add a technically higher-performance option for buyers focused on faster laps in lieu of driver involvement. It also offers a different option for those who dislike the manual cars’ infamous tall gearing.

While the gains haven’t officially been quantified yet, Porsche has enough bases for comparison on this to give us a reliable steer on how much faster the robotised transmissions will make the cars. We expect the 0-62mph times to drop by 0.2 seconds each, with similar top speeds and a fairly inconsequential rise in fuel efficiency when biffing around town. And of course, the difference in acceleration will be greater for lower-skilled drivers.

The manual Cayman GT4 its 62mph in 4.2 seconds; the same figure as the Boxster Spyder, so expect four seconds dead from each of them. The GTS 4.0 duo are just 0.1 seconds slower. The first PDK-equipped examples should make it to dealers in early 2021.

